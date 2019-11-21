Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on a range of corruption charges which he denounced as "coup" against him on Thursday, potentially spelling an end to his decades-long political career.

Netanyahu has failed to put together a government after two inconclusive elections this year, and now faces a legal process that could drag on for years.

Here is a guide to the criminal cases against him and the potential political fallout:

What are the allegations against Netanyahu?

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he has filed criminal charges against Netanyahu in investigations listed as cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

CASE 1000 centres on allegations that Netanyahu and his wife Sara wrongfully received gifts from Arnon Milchan, a prominent Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer. Those gifts allegedly included champagne and cigars. He has been charged with fraud and breach of trust.

CASE 2000 alleges that Netanyahu negotiated a deal with the owner of Israel's best-selling daily newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, for better coverage.

In return, prosecutors say, he offered legislation that would slow the growth of a rival daily newspaper. In this case, Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust.

CASE 4000 alleges that Netanyahu granted regulatory favours to Israel's leading telecommunications company, Bezeq Telecom Israel, in return for positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website controlled by the company's former chairman. Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, as well as fraud and breach of trust, in this case.

What does Netanyahu say?

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a politically orchestrated "witch hunt" by the media and the left to oust him from office.

Loyalists in Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party have accused the Israeli justice system of bias, and Netanyahu himself has argued that receiving gifts from friends was not against the law.

His legal team says criminal probes into the relations between politicians and the news media would be a threat to a free press, a central pillar of any democracy.

"What is going on here is an attempt to stage a coup against the prime minister," Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Will a trial begin soon?