What Trump calls “the deal of the century” is what Palestinians see as a simple land grab and denial of their rights.

The deal permits Israel to annex large chunks of the Palestinian territories it occupied in 1967, including large pockets of illegal Jewish settlements, dealing a huge blow to Palestinian hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Israel immediately praised the deal as a “great plan”, but Christian evangelical leaders are as happy as Israel.

“Israel just got kissed by God,” Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion Museum and a member of the Trump Faith Initiative said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

“I’m not referring to Donald Trump as God, but I am saying he has Divine inspiration,” he said, referring to the deal.

‘Deal of the Century’: a means to usher in the return of Christ

The majority of evangelical Christians in the US are the most reliable supporters of the Israeli government, for a reason largely based on the “the end-times” prophecy rather than politics.

There are different understandings of the order of the prophecy, but one belief common among conservative evangelists is the restoration of Israel as a type of Jewish theocracy, which will eventually set the stage for the second coming of Christ.

According to the evangelical belief system, the creation of Israel and a complete takeover of Jerusalem, including the area where the Al Aqsa mosque exists, will pave the way for the end-of-times prophecy. With Israel occupying East Jerusalem since 1967 and effectively annexing it in 1980, the evangelical belief of a Second Coming became stronger.

Trump has taken several controversial steps against Palestine in the past four years of his presidency, including the decision of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, and also refusing to disapprove of illegal settlements built by Jews on the occupied Palestinian land. Despite the outcry from the international community that did not recognise Israeli control of east Jerusalem and the UN resolutions disregarding them as illegal, the Trump administration moved ahead with its 'peace' plan.