Libya's UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Taher Siala told the bloc's executive council on Friday that the planned meeting would "merely deepen the rift" between Arab governments on the conflict, his ministry said.

The talks, to be held by videoconference because of coronavirus concerns, were called by Egypt, a key supporter of the Tripoli government's archfoe, warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Siala complained there had been no prior consultation with his government, even though the meeting concerned Libya, and said the virtual format of the meeting was not appropriate for addressing the thorny issues involved.

PM Sarraj visits Algeria

Meanwhile, the head of Tripoli's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, visited Algeria on Saturday and had talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the official Algerian Press Service said.

According to the official Algerian TV network, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, Foreign Ministers Sabri Boukadoum and Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud welcomed Libyan premier at the capital's Houari Boumediene Airport.

Al Sarraj's one-day visit is expected to focus on the latest developments in Libya.

Algeria, which is seeking to mediate a peaceful solution to the Libya war, shares a 1,000-kilometre border with Libya and has repeatedly denounced foreign interference in its eastern neighbour.

Turkey's demands Haftar leave Sirte

Also on Saturday, Turkey said warlord Haftar's militia need to withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of "jeopardising" NATO security by backing him.

Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, told AFP news agency that Turkey supports the position of the UN-recognised GNA in Tripoli and that Sirte and Al Jufra should be evacuated by Haftar's forces for a "sustainable ceasefire."