At least four labourers in southeastern Turkey died on Wednesday when their pickup truck exploded, said officials.

The vehicle was carrying fuel for roadwork in country's southeastern region of Sirnak province when the blast occurred, the governorate said in a statement.

The incident was an act of terrorism by the PKK, it announced later.

PKK terrorists had planted bombs on the roadside which were triggered as the truck was passing by, the statement added.

"I offer condolences to our beloved nation and wish God's mercy for our brothers who died by the PKK terrorist organisation's bomb attack in Sırnak's Silopi," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement.