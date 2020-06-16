Fast News

Turkish Armed Forces commence a new military operation against the PKK and other terrorist groups in northern Iraq.

Turkish commandos are shown in this video grab picture as Turkey begins fresh operation in northern Iraq on June 17, 2020. (Courtesy of: Ministry of National Defense of Turkey)

Turkey announced early on Wednesday a new anti-terror operation dubbed Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The defence ministry also stated that Turkish soldiers are positioned in Haftanin region.

Turkish soldiers are backed by Air Forces, ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones to target the PKK and other terrorist elements that threaten the security of Turkey's people and its borders, the defence ministry said.

The ministry also shared initial scenes of the operation in a video.

Halkımızın ve hudutlarımızın güvenliğini tehdit eden PKK ve diğer terörist unsurları etkisiz hale getirmek maksadıyla; Hava Kuvvetleri, ateş destek vasıtaları, ATAK Helikopterleri, İHA ve SİHA’larla desteklenen Komandolarımız, hava hücum harekâtıyla bölgeye intikal etmişlerdir. pic.twitter.com/hDJfsncxet — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) June 16, 2020

The latest is being carried out as part of Turkish legitimate defence rights as per the international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas, the ministry statement said.

Operation Claw-Tiger is a follow-up operation of Claw-Eagle that Turkey started on Monday which at least 81 targets of PKK terrorists were destroyed.

Turkey's Defence Ministry said fighter jets, UAVs, satellite and tanker planes participated in the Claw-Eagle operation.

Minister Hulusi Akar also announced that as many as 81 PKK terrorist hideouts and supply chains were destroyed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

