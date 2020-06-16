TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey rejects French criticism, says Paris exacerbating Libya crisis
French support for "putschist" Khalifa Haftar adds to the pain and grievances of ordinary Libyans, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Turkey rejects French criticism, says Paris exacerbating Libya crisis
Libya's internationally recognised government soldier are seen after regaining control over the city, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2020. / Reuters
June 16, 2020

Turkey on Tuesday said France deepens the conflict in Libya by supporting renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar against the country's internationally recognised government.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said French support encouraged Haftar to insist on military means and further added to the pain and grievances of war-weary Libyans.

Responding to a recent statement by France criticising Turkey's presence in Libya, Aksoy reiterated that Ankara had provided support for the government upon Tripoli's request.

"The greatest obstacle to peace and stability in Libya is the support provided by France and some other countries to the illegitimate entities, which is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Aksoy said in a statement.

Adding that the Turkish presence in Libya was legally-based, he said the French policy in the war-stricken country was not acceptable from a member of the NATO alliance.

Aksoy said France was acting as an agent of other countries in the region, and added that it has ill intentions for Libya, which was illustrated in its comments Monday.

Read more:France's underhand tactics have made things in Libya worse

Recommended

"While Turkish actions in Libya are legitimate, France pursues its obscure policies as in Syria and acts as a foreign policy subcontractor of some countries in the region. These dark ties of France are very much worrying," the statement said. 

Turkey will continue supporting efforts under the auspices of the UN to ensure lasting peace and stability in Libya, the statement concluded.

The Libyan has army recently inflicted heavy blows on militias loyal to Haftar, liberating Tripoli's surroundings, as well as Tarhuna, Haftar's final stronghold in western Libya.

The internationally recognised government in Tripoli has been under attack by Haftar's militants since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm against Haftar in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations.

Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar's militias.

Read more:Is France pushing Libya into further conflict?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan