Turkey on Tuesday said France deepens the conflict in Libya by supporting renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar against the country's internationally recognised government.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said French support encouraged Haftar to insist on military means and further added to the pain and grievances of war-weary Libyans.

Responding to a recent statement by France criticising Turkey's presence in Libya, Aksoy reiterated that Ankara had provided support for the government upon Tripoli's request.

"The greatest obstacle to peace and stability in Libya is the support provided by France and some other countries to the illegitimate entities, which is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Aksoy said in a statement.

Adding that the Turkish presence in Libya was legally-based, he said the French policy in the war-stricken country was not acceptable from a member of the NATO alliance.

Aksoy said France was acting as an agent of other countries in the region, and added that it has ill intentions for Libya, which was illustrated in its comments Monday.

