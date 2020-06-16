WORLD
North Macedonia imposes state of emergency ahead of election
The government said the eight-day state of emergency that came into force immediately will allow authorities to make the necessary preparations to ensure public health is protected during the campaign and voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stevo Pendarovski, president of North Macedonia, attends his inauguration ceremony in Skopje, North Macedonia, May 12, 2019. / Reuters
June 16, 2020

North Macedonia’s president has declared an eight-day state of emergency ahead of an early national election after the country’s main political leaders agreed the vote will be held on July 15.

President Stevo Pendarovski issued the decree late Monday and it came into force immediately. His office said the decision will allow authorities to make the necessary preparations to ensure public health is protected during the campaign and voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The early election had initially been planned for April but was delayed after the virus first appeared in North Macedonia in late February.

Parliament was dissolved in February and a caretaker government was sworn in to prepare for the early election.

Until Monday, the leader of the governing Social Democrats, Zoran Zaev, and the conservative opposition had failed to agree on a new date despite repeated efforts. Zaev reached the agreement on Monday with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, head of the conservative VMRO_DPMNE party.

Spike of Covid-19 infections

The tiny Balkan country is grappling with another spike of infections after lockdown restrictions were relaxed last month. Health authorities have announced 103 new confirmed cases on Monday and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 4,157 and the death toll to 193 in this country of around 2 million people.

“These elections will be unusual in a way that there will be no ordinary election campaign,” Parliament speaker Talat Xhaferi said in a statement. He said all citizens must adhere “in the most disciplined way” to health authorities’ recommendations.

Name dispute

Politics in North Macedonia has been rocked for years by successive scandals, allegations of corruption and by a heated dispute over an agreement with southern neighbour Greece that saw the country change its name last year from Macedonia.

In return, Greece, which has a northern province named Macedonia, dropped its objections to the country’s accession to NATO.

