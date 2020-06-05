The Libyan army on Friday liberated the last major stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government captured city of Tarhuna near Tripoli on Friday, capping the sudden collapse of Haftar's 14-month offensive on the capital.

The advance extends the control of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and allied forces across most of northwest Libya, reversing many of Haftar's gains from last year when he raced towards Tripoli.

"Our forces are combing the city as no resistance is seen from Haftar's militias after their withdrawal from there," Mustafa al Majei, a GNA forces spokesman, said.

Al Majei added that "after combing Tarhuna, we will activate the national security directorate in the city along with the other security services there".

"This will take place in coordination with the Interior Ministry," he noted.

Tarhuna was a major focal point for supply lines for Haftar’s militias from Jufra airbase.

After retaking the country's main airport, the Libyan Army on Thursday announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli.