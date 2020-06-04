Turkey is on its way to building its first frigate warship in a bid to ensure the country is able to meet future security challenges.

Built mainly from indigenous materials, the program is part of MILGEM, a national warship project aimed at ensuring that Turkey can develop and deploy multipurpose corvettes and frigates for a multitude of scenarios and strengthen its naval defence.

A corvette is a small warship and is traditionally the smallest class of vessel that can be considered a warship. The class above is a frigate. Both warships are hugely versatile and offer offensive and defensive features.

The Istanbul-class frigate, as it is known, will be constructed using manufacturing material made in Turkey. According to the Anadolu Agency, this will mean 75 percent of the components will be indigenous.

In contrast, 72 percent of the Ada-class corvettes will be built from parts sourced from Turkey.

The milestone is also supported by a growing ecosystem of Turkish defence-related companies. Around two-thirds of the 80 subcontractors for the Istanbul-class frigate consist of homegrown Turkish companies.

Over the last two decades, Turkey has accelerated its defence modernisation projects in order to ensure the army is well-equipped to deal with challenges emanating from its immediate neighbourhood.

Media suggests that by the country’s 100th centenary, in 2023, Turkey will have 24 new ships, including four frigates, entering operations and defending its territorial waters.

In 2019, the Ada-class corvette entered the service. Now, work on a fifth project, the Istanbul-class frigate, is set to begin. These are all indicators of the growing confidence within Turkey’s military-industrial complex.

The Naval projects are being led by the STM Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade, a company that was founded in 1991 by decree in order “to provide system engineering, technical support, project management, technology transfer and logistics support services for Turkish Armed Forces and Undersecretariat for Defence Industries.”