The PKK terror group has continued to use the European Union's territory for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and logistical support activities, according to a report by EU's law enforcement agency.

The Europol's annual terrorism report that was released on Tuesday suggested that the PKK actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries such as Belgium, Germany and Romania.

"Members and sympathisers of the PKK continued to be involved in legal and illegal activities to raise funds in order to support the group and its affiliates," the report said.

Several European countries informed Europol that the group was also involved in serious and organised criminal activities, according to the report.

READ MORE:Turkey slams European Parliament over hosting event with PKK terrorists

Last year, supporters of the terror group vandalised mosques and shops belonging to the Turkish community in Germany. Such incidents were also reported in Belgium and Switzerland.