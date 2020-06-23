Millions of people in Britain will be able to go to the pub, visit a movie theatre, get a haircut or attend a religious service starting July 4, in a major loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month.

In other signs of a gradual return to normal life, tourist attractions like theme parks will also open again, but nightclubs, indoor gyms and swimming pools will have to stay closed.

Starting July 4, places of worship will be allowed to hold services, though singing by choirs and congregations remains banned since it could transmit the virus.

For the same reason, live music and theatre performances are still off-limits.

Johnson has been under pressure from businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, and from members of his governing Conservative Party to relax the lockdown, but until now he had resisted for fear of prompting a second wave.

On Tuesday, he said with infection rates falling and little current threat of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, he could reopen swathes of the economy and try to get life in England back to something like normal.

The government's decision will help thaw a British economy that has been in deep freeze since March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

