In a televised address to the nation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a series of "careful steps" aimed at gradually easing the restrictions.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers an address on lifting the country's lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 10, 2020. (AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown on Sunday and outlined his government's road map for further lifting restrictions in the coming months.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson said people in Britain who can’t work from home such as those in construction or manufacturing jobs, "should be actively encouraged to go to work" this week.

However, he said they should not travel by public transport and should abide with social distancing guidelines when at work.

Johnson said that starting Wednesday, a restriction limiting outdoor exercise to once a day will be lifted and that people will be able to take "unlimited amounts."

He said people will be able to sunbathe, drive to other destinations and resume playing sports, but only with members of the same household.

The prime minister, who spent a week in the hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, stressed that everyone must carry on abiding by social-distancing rules when out in public and that fines for flouting them will be increased.

Johnson said his government was able to make some changes in the lockdown conditions it set because coronavirus-related deaths in the UK are declining along with hospital admissions of patients with the virus.

But he said it would be "madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike."

Johnson also laid out a "conditional plan" for relaxing other lockdown restrictions in the coming months, including the possible return to school for some younger children on June 1.

He said he hoped some of the hospitality industry and more public places can reopen a month later, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing. can reopen a month later.

The prime minister said he wanted to provide a "sense of the way ahead, and when and how and on what basis we will take the decisions to proceed."

Starmer says plans raises questions

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson's statement on easing a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus raised more questions than it answered.

"This statement raises more questions than it answers, and we see the prospect of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pulling in different directions," Starmer said in a statement.

"The prime minister appears to be effectively telling millions of people to go back to work without a clear plan for safety or clear guidance as to how to get there without using public transport.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies