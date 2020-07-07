A bomb attack by the YPG/PKK terrorists killed six people and wounded 11 on Tuesday in the northern Syrian town, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the southeast of the town of Tal Abyad, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which wants to disturb the peace and security environment in the Peace Spring [operation area], has added another of its attacks towards innocent civilians," the ministry said in its Twitter account.

Car bomb attack

The attack was carried out with a car bomb and wounded civilians were treated in hospitals on both sides of the border, according to a statement by the governor's office in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

"The wounded people are treated at Tel Abyad and Akcakale State Hospitals. Necessary [medical] interventions are being made," the governorate office said in the statement.

Turkey's successful operations