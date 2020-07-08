The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the US state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday in the city of Annapolis, Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith thanked the assembly and Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic for the donation.

"We greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much," said Wobensmith, adding the donation "shows the great relationship we have with Turkey."

Kilic recalled the two planes of Covid-19 aid from Turkey this year and said this time the assembly has sent this equipment.

These masks will be a new indication of solidarity between the American and Turkish people, Kilic added.

