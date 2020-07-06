Gunmen in Baghdad shot dead a well-known former government adviser and political analyst near his home late on Monday in a rare high-profile killing in the Iraqi capital, government officials, police sources and medics said.

The government officials described the killing of Hisham al-Hashemi, as a targeted killing but did not point the finger at any particular group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Hashemi's killing.

It comes at a time of rising tension between the new government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and powerful Iran-backed militias and political parties who oppose him and accuse him of siding with the United States.

Police sources said two gunmen on a motorbike carried out the killing, with one shooting him outside his house in the Zayouna district in eastern Baghdad.

Loss of a leading expert

Hashemi, who was well-connected with politicians, activists and paramilitary officials, worked as an adviser to former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and informally with the government of current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a government official said.

He was an analyst who was a leading expert on the Daesh and other armed groups, he was shot dead after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias.

Iran-backed groups

Weeks before his death, Hashemi had told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militias were out to get him. Friends had advised him to flee to the northern city of Erbil, in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

He rose to prominence as an expert on the inner workings of Daesh and even advised the US-led coalition during its years-long battle with the extremists.

After Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, he increasingly turned his attention to the Iran-backed militias that helped to defeat Daesh and now wield considerable power in the country.