Turkey's top diplomat and the EU foreign policy chief have held a joint press conference after a meeting in which they discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional developments.

"Turkey will support the EU's mediation on energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean as long as it is an honest broker," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following the meeting in the capital Ankara.

He added that Turkey has always been fair and transparent in its relations with the EU and expects the same.

Cavusoglu emphasised that if the EU took additional decisions against Turkey, the country would have no choice but to respond.

France's foreign minister said last week EU ministers would discuss Turkey on July 13 and said new sanctions on Ankara could be considered in addition to steps taken over Turkey's drilling in the Cyprus economic zone.

'Need to work together to improve ties'

Josep Borrell said the EU held extensive discussions on Turkey, which he said is a key partner and candidate to join the bloc.

He asserted that relations between the EU and Turkey had become one of the most important issues of EU in terms of foreign affairs.