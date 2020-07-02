US unemployment fell to 11.1 percent in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government has reported on Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While the jobless rate was down from 13.3 percent in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, just before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies to try to beat back the virus again.

“This is a bit of a dated snapshot at this point,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at JPMorgan Chase.

Record high numbers

The news came as the number of confirmed infections per day in the US soared to an all-time high of 50,700, more than doubling over the past month, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The spike, centred primarily in the South and West, has led states such as California, Texas, Arizona and Florida to re-close or otherwise clamp down again on bars, restaurants, movie theatres, beaches and swimming pools, throwing some workers out of a job for a second time.

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back,” though he acknowledged there are still areas where “we’re putting out the flames” of the virus.

Economists expect the recovery to take longer than Trump's optimistic projections, with the unemployment rate likely to be near double-digit levels by year's end.

“Even as we move into the second half of the year, a large number of people will still be looking for work,” said Eric Winograd, senior US economist at asset manager AllianceBernstein.

Expected increase in unemployment

The shutdowns over the past two weeks will be reflected in the July unemployment report, to be released in early August.

While the job market improved in June for a second straight month, the Labor Department report showed that the US has recouped only about one-third of the colossal 22 million jobs lost during the lockdowns this spring.

Layoffs are still running high: The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits fell only slightly last week to 1.4 million, according to another report. Though the weekly figure has declined steadily since peaking in March, it is still extraordinarily large by historic standards.

And the total number of people who are drawing jobless benefits remains at a sizable 19 million.

Permanent job losses

US job growth in June was driven mainly by companies recalling workers who had been laid off during the widespread business shutdowns across the country.

Many businesses, particularly small ones, are shutting down for good even though the lockdowns have been largely lifted.

Erik Hurst, an economics professor at the University of Chicago, said many restaurants, bars and gyms can’t survive by operating at half-capacity, and customers are going to be cautious until there is a vaccine.