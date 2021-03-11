Israeli authorities have demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region again.

"The Israeli authorities demolished the Al Araqib village for the 184th time," Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of Al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency.

Touri said the demolition was the ninth since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The village was previously demolished on February 17.

Homes in Al Araqib, which are inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

Touri confirmed that the villagers intended to rebuild their destroyed dwellings and other structures.

