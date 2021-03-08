Three prominent Thai pro-democracy figures have been denied bail in a Bangkok court after being charged with insulting the monarchy, as the government escalates a legal row with a youth-led movement that emerged last year.

The three activists – Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok and Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa – were charged with violating royal defamation laws over a rally in central Bangkok in September, Prayut Pecharakun, a spokesperson for the attorney general, said.

They were also charged with sedition alongside 15 other pro-democracy protesters, the spokesperson added.

All three face other royal defamation charges.

Massive protests

At the peak of the protests, tens of thousands massed in the streets of Bangkok demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government and a new constitution.

The movement also broke long-held taboos by calling for reforms to the monarchy, in a country where the royal family is considered untouchable and has been treated with reverence for decades.

The monarchy is protected by the kingdom's harsh lese majeste laws – referred to as "112" by its penal code section – which carry penalties of up to 15 years per charge.

The activists marched to a Bangkok criminal court on Monday morning flanked by scores of supporters carrying flags and posters of other detained protest leaders.

'Fight on everyone'

Jatupat posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon that he, Panusaya and Panupong had been remanded in custody.

"Fight on everyone," he wrote.