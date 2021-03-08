At least eight migrants and guards have been killed and more than 170 others injured in a fire at a refugee and asylum seeker holding facility in Yemen’s capital.

"Eight people confirmed dead, the total death toll is reported to be much higher," Carmela Godeau, IOM's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, tweeted on Sunday.

"IOM is responding particularly with emergency health care for over 170 injured, more than 90 of them are in a serious condition."

The detention centre is run by the Houthi rebels, who have controlled the capital since the outbreak of Yemen’s conflict more than six years ago. The rebels said civil defence teams managed to extinguish the fire and that investigations were ongoing to determine its cause.

A UN official said the fire broke out in a hangar close to the main building of the detention centre, which was housing more than 700 migrants.

Most of the migrants were arrested in the northern province of Saada, while trying to cross into Saudi Arabia, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to brief the media.

