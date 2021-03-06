Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the NATO secretary-general's comments regarding the Euro-Atlantic security and defence matters.

“We would like to thank the NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg for his objective evaluations on Euro-Atlantic security and defence matters,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Turkey, as a NATO ally, will continue to fulfil all its responsibilities and serve global peace and security,” he added.

Turkey 'extremely important' in fight against terrorism

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg said European flanks are defended by non-EU countries, the US, Canada, and the UK in the north and Turkey in the south.

"I don't believe in Europe alone. I don't believe in North America alone. I believe in North America and Europe together in strategic solidarity in NATO," Stoltenberg said.