The Daesh member, who had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, was arrested in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara while the 7-year-old Yazidi girl was later placed in the care of social services.

This screenshot taken from the police footage, obtained by the Anadolu Agency on February 24, 2021, shows the Yazidi girl walking towards a car with social services officials. (AA)

Turkish police have detained a suspected Daesh terrorist and rescued a 7-year-old girl from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority he had allegedly been holding captive.

The man, identified by his initials SO, was detained in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Another person, identified as NHR, was also detained during the raid.

The suspect had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, the agency said, adding that police and the country’s intelligence agency had been monitoring his moves.

They timed the raid so that the child wasn't placed at risk, the agency reported.

The girl was later placed in the care of Turkey’s social services.

A French Daesh suspect

The Daesh terror group attacked the heartland of the Yazidi community, at the foot of Iraq's Sinjar mountain, in 2014.

Hundreds of Yazidis were killed and thousands of women and children were abducted, many forced into slavery.

A day earlier, police detained a French Daesh suspect near the French Embassy in Ankara, Anadolu reported.

The woman, who was identified as Sarah Talib, was taken into custody as she approached the embassy to allegedly seek repatriation to France.

The Daily Sabah newspaper said Talib joined the Daesh group in Syria and is believed to have illegally crossed the border into Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said the woman would be deported to France following her questioning by counterterrorism police.

