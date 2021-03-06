Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.

"Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul on Saturday.

"We stand ready to discuss holding free, fair and inclusive elections under the auspices of international community. We can also talk about the date of the elections and reach a conclusion.

President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar.

After his talks in Kabul, Khalilzad went to Qatar.

READ MORE:Afghan peace elusive despite Taliban-Kabul breakthrough

'The key is the vote of the Afghan people'

US President Joe Biden's administration has begun a review of its strategy for Aghanistan, including an agreement reached with the Taliban in early 2020 that paved the way for talks between the armed groups and the Afghan government.