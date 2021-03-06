WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan president says ready to hold elections to advance talks with Taliban
"We stand ready to discuss holding free, fair and inclusive elections under the auspices of international community," says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the opening of parliament session in Kabul.
Afghan president says ready to hold elections to advance talks with Taliban
In this February 23, 2021 file photo, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony at the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. / Reuters
March 6, 2021

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.

"Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul on Saturday.

"We stand ready to discuss holding free, fair and inclusive elections under the auspices of international community. We can also talk about the date of the elections and reach a conclusion.

President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar. 

After his talks in Kabul, Khalilzad went to Qatar.

READ MORE:Afghan peace elusive despite Taliban-Kabul breakthrough

'The key is the vote of the Afghan people'

US President Joe Biden's administration has begun a review of its strategy for Aghanistan, including an agreement reached with the Taliban in early 2020 that paved the way for talks between the armed groups and the Afghan government.

Recommended

Afghan officials and western diplomats said that during his visit to Kabul Khalilzad had floated the idea of establishing an interim government after bringing Afghan leaders and Taliban leaders together for a multilateral conference outside the country.

But Ghani said the only way to form a government should be through an election.

"I advise those who go to this or that gate to gain power is that political power in Afghanistan has a gate, and the key is the vote of the Afghan people," he said.

"Any institution can write a fantasy on a piece of paper and suggest a solution for Afghanistan. These papers have been written in the past and will be written in the future. Our guarantee is our constitution."

Elected two years ago, Ghani is not yet midway through his five-year term.

Violence and targeted killings have surged since the Afghan government began US-backed negotiations with the Taliban last September, and western security officials say the armed groups, already holding large swathes of rural areas, have begun to gain ground around towns and cities.

READ MORE:The first intra-Afghan peace talks: What’s on the table?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister