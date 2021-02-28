A Norwegian NGO called Aegean Boat Report has said Greek authorities forced 13 migrants back into the sea, hours after they landed on the island of Lesvos in mid-February.

The five children, three women and five men arrived on the island on February 17, they shortly after managed to enter a refugee camp, the NGO said in a report.

However, the families were lured out by Greek officials on the pretext of taking a Covid-19 test.

Then, the families were robbed, beaten and forced into a van by the Greek officials "with dark military uniforms and balaclavas", before they were put on a raft in the middle of the night.

"All 13 people were forced into the raft, the boat with the Greek officers left the men, women and children alone, in the dark, helplessly drifting in the sea," the report said.

"Not one of the people, even the children, in the life raft were given life jackets, and sea water had already found its way into the life raft."

Recorded ordeal

The refugees recorded their ordeal on a mobile phone and the recordings were published by the NGO.

The migrants later rescued by Turkish authorities.

In a separate incident, Turkish security forces rescued 29 irregular migrants beaten and deprived of their belongings by Greek soldiers, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.