Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan has accused the military of an attempted coup and urged supporters to take to the streets, after months of tensions over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan.

The country's top military brass had earlier Thursday demanded the prime minister resign, setting off a potential power struggle in the Caucasus nation.

Pashinyan denounced the statement as a coup attempt and called on supporters to demonstrate.

"I consider the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces an attempted military coup. I invite all of our supporters to Republic Square right now," he wrote on Facebook, referring to a central square in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan also fired the head of the general staff Onik Gasparyan, whose office had released the statement following the prime minister's sacking of deputy armed forces chief of staff Tigran Khachatryan on Wednesday.

Khachatryan had ridiculed claims by Pashinyan that Iskander missiles supplied by Russia , Armenia's main military ally, had failed to hit targets during the war with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The general staff statement said the firing was made "exclusively on the basis of the personal feelings and ambitions" of Pashinyan.

Pashinyan and his government "are not capable of taking adequate decisions," the statement said, denouncing "attacks by the authorities aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces."

International reactions

Turkey's foreign minister strongly condemned what he called a coup attempt against Pashinyan and said it was unacceptable that the military had called for the resignation of a democratically elected leader.

"We are against any coup d'etat or coup attempt, no matter where it takes place in the world. We strongly condemn the coup attempt in Armenia," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Budapest.

Reminding the normalisation process and the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu noted: “There is an important opportunity for the stability of the region, and this needs to be evaluated well.”

Stressing the significance of trilateral format meetings with the regional countries, he added: “But it is also crucial to keep the stability in the region for all relevant countries, and such attempts like military coups have a destabilizing impact”.

The Kremlin also said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia that looked like an attempted coup.