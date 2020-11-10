Fast News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (Reuters)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has admitted defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to end conflict in occupied Karabakh.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, Pashinyan announced on Facebook that he had signed what he called a "painful" agreement.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Pashinyan said in a statement posted on his Facebook page, calling the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the agreement and added that a ceasefire had commenced from 2100 GMT.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the deal signed showed it was a clear defeat of Armenia.

"The liberation of around 300 settlements since September 27 has broken the back of the Armenian army," he added.

A full statement released by the Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan on his Facebook site: pic.twitter.com/YysDua2WvP — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) November 9, 2020

The news was not received well in Armenia's capital Yerevan.

Armenians began violently protesting outside government's building and chants for Pashinyan to be axed echoed through the streets.

Some even managed to break into the government building and into Pashinyan's office.

Armenians vandalise office of PM Nikol Pashinyan after he admitted defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan over occupied-Karabakh pic.twitter.com/AeSV7wBHGE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 10, 2020

Armenians break into Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s office after he admits defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan to end occupied-Karabakh conflict pic.twitter.com/OtsBZ5g0fQ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 9, 2020

Three-decade occupation

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991 with the latest clashes starting in September.

Since then, three ceasefires have been violated.

Armenia has been accused of attacking Azerbaijani settlements and killing civilians.

