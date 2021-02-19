Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers" and not self-employed, the UK Supreme Court has ruled, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The ruling on Friday entitles Uber drivers to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law.

“The employment tribunal was right to find that Uber drivers are workers who therefore qualify for the rights conferred on workers by employment legislation,” said judge George Leggatt, as he read out a summary of the ruling on a court livestream.

Among their reasons, the judges cited Uber's driver rating and its practice of keeping communications between drivers and passengers to a minimum, which results in the service being “very tightly defined and controlled by Uber.”

“Drivers are in a position of subordination and dependency to Uber," with little ability to improve their economic position.

They only way to increase their earnings is by “working longer hours while constantly meeting Uber's measures of performance," the court said.

Gig economy

The ruling could also affect other online platforms behind the so-called gig economy in Britain – people doing short-term work without formal contracts, or working without guaranteed hours.

The decision was "another nail in the coffin" for the gig economy, tweeted Rix.

Couriers for the Deliveroo food app are currently fighting in the Court of Appeal in London for the right to collective bargaining.

Uber respects decision