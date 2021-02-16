Doha has signalled its intention to mediate between Tehran and Washington over the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, whose fate is in limbo after the power change in the White House.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday in Tehran.

The meeting comes as the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers limiting Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for international sanctions relief is hanging by a thread.

Doha, a close US ally, also has good relations with Tehran.

Iran's presidency said the minister also met with President Hassan Rouhani, to whom he delivered a message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, with Iran a year later gradually suspending its compliance with most key nuclear commitments in response.

READ MORE: How does Israel stand in the way of nuclear diplomacy with Iran?

'Smooth transition'

The new administration of President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to return to the deal, but insisted that Iran first resume full compliance, while Tehran has called for the immediate lifting of sanctions.

Iran has said it will restrict nuclear inspections later in February if US sanctions are not lifted, or other key parties to the deal do not help Tehran bypass them, according to a law passed by the conservative-dominated parliament in December.

On Monday, Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, wrote on Twitter that the law "will be executed on time," giving February 23 as the date.

"The IAEA has been informed today to ensure the smooth transition to a new course in due time," he added.

"The agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be reporting to the Board (of Governors), and he is also talking to the Iranian authorities," a spokesperson for the IAEA said.

READ MORE:Iran’s hardliners reluctantly support the nuclear deal for now

Israel's hard line on Iran

As the talks continue in Tehran, Iran's arch-enemy Israel held out the possibility that it would not engage with US President Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear programme, urging tougher sanctions and a "credible military threat" against its arch-enemy.

The remarks by Israel's envoy to Washington came on Tuesday at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden.

The new administration has said it wants a US return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations.

Washington has also said it wants to confer with allies in the Middle East about such moves.

"We will not be able to be part of such a process if the new administration returns to that deal," Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel's Army Radio.