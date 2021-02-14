TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish sailors arrive home after being rescued from pirate captivity
The Liberian-flagged Mozart ship had been en route from Nigeria's Lagos to Cape Town in South Africa when 15 Turkish crew members were kidnapped.
Turkish sailors arrive home after being rescued from pirate captivity
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu welcome home 15 sailors who were released after being kidnapped during a raid on the Mozart ship off Nigeria's coast / AA
February 14, 2021

Fifteen rescued Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey early on Sunday after they were held hostage aboard a Liberian-flagged ship.

The crew land in Istanbul at 6.15 am (0315GMT) on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with their families were a the airport to welcome the men home.

'We are very happy'

Turkey's Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren and other officials on Saturday had welcomed the sailors after they were rescued on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ulueren said: “We are very happy to see our citizens among us in good health.”

READ MORE: Turkish sailors kidnapped off Nigeria’s coast freed

Pirate attack on January 23

In a pirate attack on January 23, 15 of the Liberian-flagged ship Mozart's 19 crew members were abducted.

One of them, an Azerbaijani national, was killed.

Following the attack, the ship anchored at the nearby Port-Gentil, but with only three of its surviving crew members on board. They were brought to Turkey on January 30.

Recommended

The vessel was managed by Borealis Maritime, a firm based in London and Hamburg, Germany.

READ MORE: Turkish sailors describe horrific moments of pirate attack

Top Turkish, Nigerian diplomats discuss sailors' rescue

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Nigeria spoke on Saturday to discuss developments following the release of Turkish sailors from pirates’ captivity a day earlier, diplomatic sources said.

Cavusoglu and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama held a phone conversation.

The top Turkish diplomat also spoke to the captain of the ship, in a separate phone call, according to the sources.

READ MORE: Kidnapped Turkish sailors safe, pirates tell shipping company

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

READ MORE:Deadly pirate ambush on Turkish cargo ship off Guinea, sailors kidnapped

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive