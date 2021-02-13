A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of eastern Japan, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake had a 7.3 magnitude and its epicentre was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It shook buildings for some time after it hit, shortly after 11:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Houses and offices in the capital Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away, also swayed and shook.

No tsunami warning had been issued, the meteorological agency said.

Kyodo news agency reported at least 30 people injured, but gave no further details.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage, though local news broadcast images of a landslide on a highway.

A Reuters cameraman on location in Fukushima said his 10th floor hotel room shook for some time. One man at the hotel was taken to hospital after falling and hitting his head on a door, the cameraman said.

Although injured, the man was still able to walk, the cameraman said.

Television footage also showed broken glass from shop fronts.

READ MORE:Three earthquakes hit Turkey’s Aegean coast, no damages reported

Quick response from nuclear plants

Some 950,000 households were initially without power, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a briefing carried on public broadcaster NHK. The blackouts appeared to be concentrated in northeast Japan, including Fukushima and neighbouring prefectures.

There were no irregularities at the Fukushima Dai-ichi and Daini nuclear power plants, or at the Kahiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, owner Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said.

The utility also said there was no change in the radiation levels around its plants.

Kato said there were no irregularities at the Onagawa nuclear facility.

READ MORE: Indonesia finds more bodies as death toll from quake rises to 73