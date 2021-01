Fast News

Quake strikes west-central San Juan province at a depth of 10 km, says GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

No tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake. (TRTWorld)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck San Juan province, in Argentina, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake late on Monday was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.





Source: Reuters