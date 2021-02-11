Impeachment prosecutors have aired terrifying, never-before-seen footage of senior US politicians fleeing for their lives during the January assault on Congress by Donald Trump supporters on day two of the former president's Senate trial.

With painstaking, graphic presentations, Democratic impeachment managers on Wednesday walked senators through hours of video, some of which came from security cameras and police bodycams and was being aired for the first time.

The aim was to remind senators, and watching Americans, just how bad January 6 got when a mob stormed Congress after Trump told a rally near the White House that his failure to win reelection was due to vote rigging.

The ensuing mayhem left five people dead, including one woman shot after breaking into the Capitol and one policeman killed by the crowd.

Video played on the Senate floor showed then vice president Mike Pence, who was in the Capitol to preside over certification of Joe Biden's defeat of Trump, being hurried down back stairs by security officers, along with his family.

'Where are you Nancy?'

Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is seen narrowly dodging a rampaging throng of pro-Trump rioters.

And Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who often opposed Trump and was turned into a hate figure by the president, is seen being steered away by an officer at the last moment before a crowd approaches.

In another segment, the mob can be seen smashing into the offices of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives and another frequent target of Trump's most violent rhetoric.

"Nancy, where are you Nancy?" protesters call as they search, not knowing that eight of her staff are barricaded behind a door in the same corridor.

Pelosi herself had already been urgently evacuated.

"We know from the rioters themselves that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," impeachment manager, Stacey Plaskett said.

'Links are clear'

Trump's defence lawyers, who will present their arguments later this week, say that Trump cannot be personally blamed for the riot and had argued that the entire trial is unconstitutional because he has already left office.

But impeachment managers said the links between Trump, his lies about election fraud, and the violence are clear.