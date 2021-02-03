Iran's top diplomat has hailed as a "victory" a ruling by the UN's top court that it is allowed to take on his country's bid to overturn US sanctions reimposed by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

"Another legal victory for Iran," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Wednesday, adding that the International Court of Justice "dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions."

International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said the tribunal "finds consequently that it has jurisdiction ... to entertain the application filed by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

A final ruling in the sanctions row could still be months or even years away.

Friendship treaty

Tehran dragged the United States to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) three years ago, saying Washington breached a 1955 friendship treaty between the two countries.

Then-president Trump brought the sanctions back after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to the dismay of European allies.

Washington had said the Hague-based ICJ did not have jurisdiction and must throw out the case.

It also argued the sanctions were necessary because Iran posed a "grave threat" to international security.

But judges at the court rejected all of the US objections.

Nuclear deal

The ICJ was set up by the United Nations after World War II to rule in disputes between member states.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Tehran limit its nuclear powers and let in international inspectors, in return for an end to years of sanctions by the West.