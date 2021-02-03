Russia has defended its action against protesters who are demanding the release of Alexey Navalny as the opposition figure's allies vowed to continue putting pressure on the Kremlin.

Protest monitors said that more than 10,000 people were detained at recent nationwide rallies in support of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critic, who was handed a prison term on Tuesday.

The verdict spurred Navalny's supporters onto the streets of Moscow where riot police used batons to disperse the protesters who were detained en masse.

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that "the holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police."

Demonstrations in more than one hundred cities across Russia were sparked last month by Navalny's detention in a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany, where he had been recovering after being poisoned in August.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was given a jail term of two years and eight months for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges he claims were a pretext to silence him.

The case presented one of the most serious challenges to the Kremlin in years, with some in the West calling for new sanctions against Russia.

But Navalny's jailing has also weakened Russia's opposition movement now without its most prominent figure whose aides have also been seized by police.

'We will increase pressure on Putin'

Navalny's wife Yulia said that "good, strong" people support her and her husband so there was no need to "retreat or be afraid."

"We will win anyway," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Leonid Volkov, head of Navalny's regional network, said earlier that even after the verdict on Tuesday, "everything is just beginning."

"We will increase pressure on Putin ... new investigations will come out. New peaceful rallies and marches will be held," he wrote on Telegram.

In its most recent investigation, Navalny's team accused Putin of having received as a gift an opulent palace on the Black Sea coast in a video that garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

'Harsh detentions'