WORLD
5 MIN READ
Kremlin stands by police action against Navalny supporters
"The holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police," Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
Kremlin stands by police action against Navalny supporters
Police officers detain Navalny supporters during a protest in St Petersburg, Russia, February 2, 2021. / AP
February 3, 2021

Russia has defended its action against protesters who are demanding the release of Alexey Navalny as the opposition figure's allies vowed to continue putting pressure on the Kremlin.

Protest monitors said that more than 10,000 people were detained at recent nationwide rallies in support of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critic, who was handed a prison term on Tuesday.

The verdict spurred Navalny's supporters onto the streets of Moscow where riot police used batons to disperse the protesters who were detained en masse.

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that "the holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police."

READ MORE:Nations react to Alexey Navalny sentencing, urge his release

Demonstrations in more than one hundred cities across Russia were sparked last month by Navalny's detention in a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany, where he had been recovering after being poisoned in August.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was given a jail term of two years and eight months for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges he claims were a pretext to silence him.

The case presented one of the most serious challenges to the Kremlin in years, with some in the West calling for new sanctions against Russia.

But Navalny's jailing has also weakened Russia's opposition movement now without its most prominent figure whose aides have also been seized by police.

READ MORE: Russian court sentences opposition leader Navalny to prison amid outcry

'We will increase pressure on Putin'

Navalny's wife Yulia said that "good, strong" people support her and her husband so there was no need to "retreat or be afraid."

"We will win anyway," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Leonid Volkov, head of Navalny's regional network, said earlier that even after the verdict on Tuesday, "everything is just beginning."

"We will increase pressure on Putin ... new investigations will come out. New peaceful rallies and marches will be held," he wrote on Telegram.

In its most recent investigation, Navalny's team accused Putin of having received as a gift an opulent palace on the Black Sea coast in a video that garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

READ MORE: How Putin systematically persecutes the opposition

'Harsh detentions' 

Recommended

The report spurred tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets over consecutive weekends last month, with protester chants and signs referencing the investigation.

The OVD-Info group that monitors opposition protests said on Wednesday that more than 10,000 people had been seized by police at those rallies and the protests that followed the court hearing.

Russia's Union of Journalists weighed in, noting that over 100 journalists were either injured or detained at rallies.

READ MORE:Russian authorities detain over 5,300 in anti-govt protests

An analyst working for OVD-Info, Grigory Durnovo, told AFP that many of the detainees had been subjected to "difficult conditions" in custody and that authorities were purposefully carrying out "harsh detentions."

He also noted that the group's lawyers, who provide free legal aid to protesters, had been denied access to detention centres.

The authorities "are openly demonstrating that a lawyer is perceived as an accomplice of the offender," he said.

Echoing detainee testimonies, Durnovo said Moscow's jails had reached full capacity due to the massive influx of Navalny supporters.

READ MORE:Russian cops arrest scores of pro-Navalny supporters at nationwide rallies

On Tuesday, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, ordered checks of detained men to see if they have avoided military service, which in Russia is compulsory for one year.

Navalny's arrest and the violent police crackdown has been condemned by international rights groups and Western governments, including the United States, Britain and France.

Germany on Wednesday reiterated calls to free Navalny and said that more EU sanctions on Russia "cannot be ruled out."

The UN Human Rights Office called for the release of protesters detained "for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

READ MORE: Kremlin warns against protests to free Navalny, dismisses sanctions

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit