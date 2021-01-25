TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey to West: Stop spreading 'lies' of HDP and PKK
Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun released a video which he says offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Turkey to West: Stop spreading 'lies' of HDP and PKK
Turkey's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun speaks at the opening of TRT World Forum 2020 organized with the theme ""Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World" in Istanbul, Turkey on December 01, 2020. / AA
January 25, 2021

Turkey's communications director has called on Western countries to stop "spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies."

Fahrettin Altun on Sunday shared footage on Twitter from the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which was filled with the PKK terrorist group's propaganda materials.

"It offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union," said Altun, referring to the footage, which was taken during an operation the previous night in Istanbul.

READ MORE: How the PKK drug trade in Iraq finances the terror network

Designated terror group

Recalling that the YPG/PKK terror group is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including women and children, he said the terrorist organisation also perpetrated suicide attacks and released thousands of Daesh terrorists from prisons in Syria.

"Refusing to condemn those cowardly acts, HDP officials glorify terrorists, including suicide bombers, and act as PKK recruiters," he added.

Recommended

READ MORE: Will the US stop its support for the YPG-PKK ?

Forcibly recruited children

That is why Kurdish mothers protest outside the HDP’s Diyarbakir office, he noted, referring to sit-in protests which began on September 3 in 2019 when three mothers said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

"The West must stop spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies and tell the truth," Altun stressed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Why are Turkey's Kurdish families camping outside HDP headquarters?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive