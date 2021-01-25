Turkey's communications director has called on Western countries to stop "spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies."

Fahrettin Altun on Sunday shared footage on Twitter from the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which was filled with the PKK terrorist group's propaganda materials.

"It offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union," said Altun, referring to the footage, which was taken during an operation the previous night in Istanbul.

Designated terror group

Recalling that the YPG/PKK terror group is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including women and children, he said the terrorist organisation also perpetrated suicide attacks and released thousands of Daesh terrorists from prisons in Syria.

"Refusing to condemn those cowardly acts, HDP officials glorify terrorists, including suicide bombers, and act as PKK recruiters," he added.