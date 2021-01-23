The Biden administration will review whether the Taliban is reducing violence in keeping with its side of the deal in the Afghan peace accord.

President Joe Biden's newly appointed national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib and "made clear the United States' intention to review" the deal, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

Specifically, Washington wants to check that the Taliban is "living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders," she said.

"Sullivan underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire," she said.

READ MORE:US, Taliban sign peace deal in Qatar to end America's longest war

Violence besets peace talks