Hundreds of National Guard troops have tested positive for Covid-19 or are quarantined at hotels after they were called to Washington, DC following the siege of Capitol Hill, a deployment that lawmakers and soldiers fear is becoming a superspreader gathering.

A number of the 25,000 troops standing guard around the US Capitol in recent days in the wake of the January 6 insurrection did not have access to Covid-19 tests, POLITICO reported on Friday, citing three Guard sources.

It said the US failed to implement safety and containment measures to avoid the spread of the virus during Guards' deployment.

"Ideally, these guys should all be in hotels. When they’re taking rest time, they should be taking it outside the campus with an ability to be separated and socially distanced," Senator Chris Murphy said.

"Ultimately we've got to make sure that they’re not taking their extended rest time on campus, that they’re in hotel rooms."

Guard members told POLITICO that on arrival in Washington, "several units were only given temperature checks and asked about any possible Covid-19 exposure."

One soldier said he and others were forced to get their own Covid-19 test while others reported being told to disregard their quarantine times "due to the urgent need for additional troops."

The majority of cases are asymptomatic, and originated from the troops' home stations, another Guard member told POLITICO.

"We did not get Covid tests on arrival. Right after the holidays, they packed us together like sardines in buses and rooms for this."

READ MORE: US Guardsmen forced to sleep in garage: “We feel incredibly betrayed”

'They protected our Capitol'