The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic has warned that the country risks a setback in efforts to restore peace because of rebel attacks and called for “a substantial increase” of UN peacekeepers to protect civilians and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid.

Mankeur Ndiaye told the UN Security Council on Thursday that a new coalition of rebel groups known as the Coalition of Patriots for Change has launched an offensive attacking “any display of state power, whether it be officials or members of security forces.” He said ambushes by coalition fighters have killed seven UN peacekeepers in recent weeks.

“The situation is tense on the ground,” he said, and there has been an escalation of violence that preceded the December 27 presidential election, which saw the reelection of President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Former President Francois Bozize and his allies have been accused of inciting the violence, which erupted after the constitutional court rejected his candidacy in December.

Last week, rebels opposed to Touadera’s re-election tried to invade the capital, Bangui, the first attack of its kind in nearly eight years. Security forces backed by UN peacekeepers ultimately repelled the attack, which was blamed on Bozize and his allies.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-communal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power from Bozize after long claiming marginalisation. Resistance to Seleka's rule eventually led to Muslims being targeted en masse, with some beaten to death, mosques destroyed and tens of thousands forced from the capital in 2014.