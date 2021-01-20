With WhatsApp under fire worldwide over a policy change, Turkish-based messaging app BiP is winning over more and more users, racking up some 8 million outside Turkey’s borders, said the app’s developer.

In Google Play, BiP now ranks as most downloaded in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, GSM operator Turkcell said in a statement.

BiP has been downloaded more than 65 million times in total.

With the recent high demand from users, BiP continues to climb to the top of the ‘free most popular’ and ‘'trending’ categories in appmarkets worldwide.