TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s BiP messaging app rakes in over 8M new users globally
BiP messenger is now the most downloaded app in a majority of Middle Eastern and Asian countries.
Turkey’s BiP messaging app rakes in over 8M new users globally
Logo of software BiP Messenger. File photo January 16, 2021. / AA
January 20, 2021

With WhatsApp under fire worldwide over a policy change, Turkish-based messaging app BiP is winning over more and more users, racking up some 8 million outside Turkey’s borders, said the app’s developer.

In Google Play, BiP now ranks as most downloaded in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, GSM operator Turkcell said in a statement.

BiP has been downloaded more than 65 million times in total. 

READ MORE: WhatsApp downloads shrink as users rush to rival services

With the recent high demand from users, BiP continues to climb to the top of the ‘free most popular’ and ‘'trending’ categories in appmarkets worldwide.

Recommended

Atac Tansug, vice president of Turkcell digital services and solutions, said the company maintains to invest in BiP, and new features in the works are certain to attract even more users.

After WhatsApp announced controversial changes to its privacy policy that allows it to share more data with parent company Facebook, users began to flee the app and seek alternatives.

Amid the backlash, WhatsApp last Friday postponed its new privacy policy from February 8 to May 15.

READ MORE: Turkey's top institutions switch from Whatsapp to BiP

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive