The Libyan National Oil Company has announced the resumption of oil production and exports after a nearly six-month shutdown due to conflict dividing the country.

"The NOC has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya," the company said in a statement on Friday, adding that production will take time to return to previous levels.

"The increase in production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17," the statement said.

'Step towards national recovery'

Since January, militias loyal to Haftar, on an offensive to seize the capital, have been blocking the production and export of oil from the country's most important fields and terminals, claiming they want a fair distribution of the oil revenues managed by Tripoli.

The NOC had invoked force majeure in response — a measure used in exceptional circumstances that allows the NOC to be exonerated from liability in the event of non-compliance with oil delivery contracts.

NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla welcomed the resumption of oil production, saying, "We are very glad finally to be able to take this important step to national recovery," according to the statement.