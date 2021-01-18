The Israeli military has said its warplanes struck Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to alleged rocket attacks at the country but Palestinian sources in the besieged enclave said the Israeli fire hit a "farmland" without causing any injuries.

Palestinian security sources in Gaza said on Monday the Israeli fire hit farmland in the southern Khan Yunis area of the enclave, causing damage but no injuries.

There was no immediate claim for the rocket launches from Hamas-governed Gaza.

Two rockets were fired from Gaza towards the coast near the southern city of Ashdod, according to an Israeli military statement.

"In response...fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip, including tunnel digging sites," the army said.

There were no reports of any damage from Palestinian rockets, with Israeli army sources indicating they had landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel approves settler homes

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities advanced plans on Sunday to build nearly 800 illegal homes in occupied West Bank settlements, in a last-minute surge of approvals before the friendly Trump administration leaves office later this week.

COGAT, the Israeli defence body that authorises settlement construction, confirmed the approvals, which drew swift condemnations from the Palestinians.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said that over 90 percent of the homes lay deep inside the West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as the heartland of a future independent state, and over 200 homes were located in unauthorised outposts that the government had decided to legalise.

Israel has stepped up illegal settlement construction during President Donald Trump's term.

According to Peace Now, Israel approved or advanced construction of over 12,000 illegal settlement homes in 2020, the highest number in a single year since it began recording statistics in 2012.

"By promoting hundreds of settlement units, Prime Minister Netanyahu is once again putting his personal political interests over those of the country," the group said.

"Not only will this settlement activity erode the possibility for a conflict-ending resolution with the Palestinians in the long-term, but in the short-term it needlessly sets Israel on a collision course with the incoming Biden administration."

Netanyahu undermining Biden's Mideast policy

Netanyahu’s office said last week he would seek approvals for the latest construction projects. They include 100 homes in Tal Menashe, a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed last month in an attack for which a Palestinian man has been charged.