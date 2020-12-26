Fast News

Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinians marching in protest against Israeli illegal settlements in Deir Jarir in Ramallah city.

Israeli army uses rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse Palestinians protesting against illegal settlements. (AA)

At least 10 Palestinians have been injured in the occupied West Bank when the Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency on Friday that Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinian protesters marching in protest against Israeli settlements in Deir Jarir in Ramallah city.

Clashes also broke out between the forces and the protesters after the Israeli army resorted to violence.

Many Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, according to medics in the field.

Anti-settlement demonstrations were also held in the rural areas of Ramallah, Nablus, and Qalqilya provinces.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.

READ MORE: The traumatic and arbitrary nature of Israeli raids on Palestinian homes

'Two rockets were fired from the Gaza'

The Israeli army said on Friday rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted, shortly after warning sirens went on in southern Israel.

"Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip," a statement from the army said adding "the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System."

There were no reports of damage as a result of the interceptions, while Israeli emergency medical services saying a few people were treated for going into shock.

Earlier, sirens sounded in the southern portal city of Ashkelon and the area surrounding the Gaza, according to the army statement.

The latest fire from the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave came over a month after one a rocket was fired from the coastal region.

A landslide victory on elections in 2006 came by Hamas against rival party Fatah and has been ruling besieged Gaza ever since.

Since then Hamas has fought three devastating wars with Israel in the coastal territory where about two million Palestinians live.

Israel has since maintained a crippling blockade on the Gaza to prevent Hamas from arming.

READ MORE: Dozens of Palestinians face eviction threat from occupied Jerusalem homes

READ MORE: Any Israeli annexation will be a 'crime': Palestine

Source: TRTWorld and agencies