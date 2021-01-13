A US research group has found a Huawei patent describing the technology used to identify race features among pedestrians that may indicate they are of Uighur origin, adding to mounting allegations that China is mass surveilling its citizens in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

The 2018 patent was discovered by US video-surveillance research group IPVM which reported it in conjunction with the BBC.

Huawei, however, said it will delete the reference to "Uighur" in the patent upon permission from China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the BBC reported, quoting a spokesperson.

"Huawei opposes discrimination of all types, including the use of technology to carry out ethnic discrimination," Huawei said.

"Identifying individuals' race was never part of the research-and-development project. It should never have become part of the application."

Uighur surveillance

Huawei's patent was filed in conjunction with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.