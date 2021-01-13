WORLD
3 MIN READ
Huawei patent includes Uighur identifying technology
Huawei patent from 2018 describes the technology used to identify race features in pedestrians photographed or filmed in the street that may indicate they are of Uighur origin.
Huawei patent includes Uighur identifying technology
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken on January 29, 2020. / Reuters
January 13, 2021

A US research group has found a Huawei patent describing the technology used to identify race features among pedestrians that may indicate they are of Uighur origin, adding to mounting allegations that China is mass surveilling its citizens in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. 

The 2018 patent was discovered by US video-surveillance research group IPVM which reported it in conjunction with the BBC.

Huawei, however, said it will delete the reference to "Uighur" in the patent upon permission from China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the BBC reported, quoting a spokesperson.

"Huawei opposes discrimination of all types, including the use of technology to carry out ethnic discrimination," Huawei said.

"Identifying individuals' race was never part of the research-and-development project. It should never have become part of the application."

READ MORE: HRW: China using surveillance tech to arbitrarily detain Uighurs

Uighur surveillance

Huawei's patent was filed in conjunction with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Recommended

It refers to the use of "deep-learning artificial-intelligence techniques to identify various features of pedestrians" and directly includes reference to "race (Han [China's biggest ethnic group], Uighur)" BBC reported.

International human rights groups have documented mounting evidence of forced labour, as well as forced sterilisations, torture, surveillance, and repression of Uighur culture.

The United Nations estimated at least one million of the minority among others were held in an internment camp. 

China says the camps provide "voluntary education and training."

The US State Department accused Chinese officials of subjecting Uighur Muslims to torture, abuse "and trying to basically erase their culture and their religion."

Earlier this week, the UK government announced businesses will receive fines if they do not carry out checks and show their supply chains are free from alleged forced labour following reports of human rights violations in the area. 

Beijing denies the charges

READ MORE: Why is China being accused of sterilising Uighur women?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit