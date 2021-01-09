Thousands of mourners have gathered in Pakistan for the burial of 10 miners who were killed in an attack claimed by Daesh terror group that sparked an outcry over the lack of protection for workers.

A six-day protest by the Shia Hazara community over the killings in the country's restive southwest was finally called off late on Friday after they reached an agreement with the provincial government of Balochistan.

Shia protesters numbering up to 3,000 had blocked a road on the outskirts of Quetta demanding personal assurances by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 10 miners from the minority community were kidnapped by gunmen from a remote colliery on Sunday before being taken to nearby hills where most were shot dead, while some were beheaded.

Ethnic Hazaras make up most of the Shia population in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, the country's largest and poorest region, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

Their Central Asian features make them easy targets for militants who consider them heretics.

Authorities on Friday promised the arrest of the attackers, payment of compensation to the bereaved families and better security for the Hazaras.

A senior government official told AFP the prime minister is expected to travel to Quetta on Saturday after the Shia community's decision to call off their protest.

READ MORE:Hazara miners: Imran Khan tells protesters not to 'blackmail' him