A supporter of Hazara Democratic Party holds a sign during a sit-in in front of a police office to protest againsttwin bomb attack in Quetta in January 2013. (Reuters Archive)

Gunmen have opened fire on a group of minority Shia Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Balochistan province.

Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attack took place early on Saturday near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

Jatoi said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. He said six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

No group claims responsibility

No group immediately claimed responsibility but banned militant outfit Lashker e Jhangvi has targeted the minority Hazara community in Balochistan in the past.

Local television footage showed security troops surrounding a desolated mountainous area diverting traffic and guiding ambulances to pick up the bodies.

Security forces were also seen spreading out in the mountains to search for the perpetrators.

The province has already been wracked by Baloch nationalist militant groups who also have targeted non-Baloch laborers, but they have no history of attacks on the minority Shia community.

Source: AP