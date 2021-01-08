TÜRKİYE
TikTok to appoint representative in Turkey as social media law requires
Last year, Turkey imposed a fine of $5.43 million on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for not complying with a new social media law that requires social platforms to appoint local representatives in Turkey.
TikTok logo illustration taken September 9, 2020. / Reuters
January 8, 2021

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to appoint a formal representative in Turkey, according to a senior Turkish official.

"Our hope is that other social network providers will also report their representatives and fulfil their obligations," Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Twitter.

Social media law 

Last year, Turkey imposed a fine of $5.43 million on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for not complying with a new social media law.

The law requires social platforms to appoint local representatives in Turkey.

So far, Russian social media site VKontakte (VK), YouTube, and TikTok have decided to assigned local representatives in the country.

As part of the new legislation, social media firms must respond to requests by the Turkish government in the Turkish language and must answer requests concerning personal and privacy rights within 48 hours.

The platforms should also publish semi-annual reports on their response rates to such requests.

Social networks that do not comply with court orders to remove illegal content are to be subject to penalties, according to the law.

In addition, it also holds social media companies to take measures to host Turkey-based users' data in the country.

SOURCE:AA
