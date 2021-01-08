Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to appoint a formal representative in Turkey, according to a senior Turkish official.

"Our hope is that other social network providers will also report their representatives and fulfil their obligations," Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Twitter.

Social media law

Last year, Turkey imposed a fine of $5.43 million on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for not complying with a new social media law.

The law requires social platforms to appoint local representatives in Turkey.

So far, Russian social media site VKontakte (VK), YouTube, and TikTok have decided to assigned local representatives in the country.

