At least 23 civilians and security forces have been killed in separate attacks in southern Afghanistan, officials said, as Afghan negotiators in Qatar resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of conflict.

In southern Uruzgan province, a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives early on Thursday near a military base, killing six security forces, said a provincial council member who was not authorised to speak with the media.

Mohammad Karim Karimi, deputy head of the provincial council in Uruzgan, confirmed the attack on the military base in Tirin Kot, the provincial capital, but couldn't provide an exact death toll.

He said the explosion was so strong it sent shock waves through the city.

Civilains killed in Helmand province

In southern Helmand province, at least five civilians were killed and five others wounded in a suspected air strike late on Wednesday on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, according to Attaullah Afghan, head of the provincial council.

He said the casualties included children and women.

Abdul Nabi Elham, the provincial governor, said officials were investigating to determine whether the assault was an air strike or some other type of attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.

