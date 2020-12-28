Fast News

At least six civilians wounded in what appeared to be a bomb blast targeting government employees in a bus during rush hour, local media reported.

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 26, 2020. A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

An explosion has rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul during evening rush hour, with at least six civilians wounded and more casualties feared.

A loud blast was heard on Monday evening in Kabul's Guzargah area, local journalists said.

The target appeared to be a mini-bus carrying civilian government employees of the census department.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

#AFG These are very powerful sticky/magnetic bombs. These bombs continue to terrorize Afghans in Kabul. 2 sticky bombs so far in Kabul city today. pic.twitter.com/IwaChkrO5P — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) December 28, 2020

#AFG “A red color mini bus with license plate 3931 was targeted by a powerful sticky bomb in PD7, Guzargah area Kabul city. At least 4 people were wounded. The bus was transporting employees of the Census department.”, a security source tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) December 28, 2020

Just survived an explosion in Gozargah area. It happened right in front of me. People were thrown here and there. Children & women were fleeing d area for survival. It’s d second time I’m surviving a close call. We really live here by luck. Who knows when’s our turn. Shocked.💔💔 — Sharif Safi (@SharifSafi_) December 28, 2020

Violence surges with peace talks on hold

If confirmed to be a bomb blast, this would be the latest in a series of attacks hitting the country recently.

On Saturday, two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate "sticky bombs" exploded in Kabul,

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pick-up truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police pick-up truck in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said.

He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties.

In recent months, Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings.

Several of these attacks, especially in Kabul, have been claimed by the Daesh group.

Journalists, politicians and rights activists have increasingly come under targeted attacks as violence surges in Afghanistan, despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

On December 24, gunmen on a motorbike shot dead women's rights activist Freshta Kohistani and her brother north of Afghanistan's capital.

Kohistani, 29, was the second activist to be killed in two days after a prominent pro-democracy advocate was gunned down in Kabul.

Peace talks that started on September 12 in the Qatari capital Doha are currently on a break until early January.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies