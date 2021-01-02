Three Russians and one Ukrainian have been released from captivity in Libya, according to the head of a controversial Moscow-based political organisation, drawing attention to the Kremlin's role in conflict-torn Libya.

The head of Defence of National Values, a Russian organisation that is part of a media group linked to sanctioned business man Yevgeny Prigozhin -- made the announcement on Telegram on Saturday.

Alexander Malkevich said the four individuals had been "kidnapped" several weeks ago, but did not clarify their purpose in the country or specify who they had been detained by.

"Together with Russian diplomats, we channelled all of our efforts and solved this difficult but extremely important task -- to return our people home," Malkevich said.

In conflict-torn Libya, Moscow backs warlord Khalifa Haftar against the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

'Putin's chef'