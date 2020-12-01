Fast News

United Arab Emirates has been providing assistance to Russian mercenaries, according to a US Defense Intelligence Agency assessment reported by Foreign Policy magazine. Wagner supports the Haftar militia against the UN-backed government in Libya.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Libya's warlord Khalifa Haftar get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce their advance to Tripoli, in Benghazi on November 13, 2020. (Reuters)

A report by the US Pentagon has revealed that the United Arab Emirates financed Russian mercenaries in Libya providing support to the illegal militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar, foreignpolicy.com said.

According to The US Department of Defence, their long-time ally UAE has been providing financial assistance to Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries. The group has been providing support to Haftar against UN-recognised Libyan government in Tripoli.

The report released last week was prepared by the Pentagon's chief inspector responsible for anti-terrorism operations in Africa.

The Wagner Group, founded by Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigojin, a businessman known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is accused of conducting operations in conflict-zones for Russian intelligence.

The Kremlin denies that the group has ties to the state.

The Pentagon's findings could complicate the close ties between the US and its Gulf ally, as Democrats in Congress continue to campaign against the Trump's administration's $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi.

Years of violence

Claims that the UAE used Russian mercenaries to hide its role in the Libyan conflict has long been voiced by observers in the country.

Libya has been mired in violence since the 2011 fall of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with an array of armed groups and two administrations vying for power.

The Government of National Accord dominates Tripoli and the west, while the eastern part of the country is controlled by warlord Haftar.

Following a year-long but ultimately abortive attempt by Haftar to seize Tripoli, the two sides signed a formal truce deal in October, pumping new life into UN-led efforts for a political solution to the conflict.

News of the Pentagon's findings come as the Libya rivals begin new rounds of talks in Morocco as part of stepped-up efforts to bring an end to a decade of conflict.

